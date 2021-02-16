Another dry Pacific storm passing to the north brought us breezy conditions, yet plenty of sunshine on this “Fat Tuesday”. Snow is still falling, mainly over in Eastern Arizona were a Winter Weather Advisory for slippery road conditions remained in effect until 8 p.m. Alpine, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and Whiteriver are the towns that could see more new snow.
Sunny and breezy again for “Ash Wednesday” and Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Why the chill? We remain under a cool, northwest flow as the frigid air mass stays locked in place in the south-central plains.
We should see some warming by Friday here in the Valley as highs will climb into the 70s under sunny, bright blue skies.
The weekend looks clear and beautiful, perfect for any outdoor activity: sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. Our warming trend should really kick in by early next week, as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. Highs could shoot past the 80 degree mark by Tuesday. Enjoy the beautiful weather!