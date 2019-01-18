Plan on a sunny day for your Friday in the Valley.
High temperatures today will be around 70 degrees in Phoenix, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.
Plan on a few rain showers and limited snow showers in northern Arizona Friday morning, but clearing by the afternoon.
Statewide we will see sunshine for Saturday and Sunday as high pressure builds in from the west.
Temperatures in Phoenix will climb to around 70 on Saturday and around 74 for your Sunday.
The MLK holiday looks clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great day!