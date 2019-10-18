A series of storm systems will be passing to the north of Arizona over the next several days. That will tend to bring temperatures down and bring us some breezes from time to time. No rain or snow is expected as the jet stream is not forecast to dip into Arizona, but rather slide across northern portions of the state. That’s why we get the cool are and breezes, but no precipitation.
Highs from Saturday thru Monday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s. And a couple of days next week we’ll get back into the 90s.
No rain is in the 14 day outlook. The latest 30-day outlook is out and it shows November will, most likely, be drier and warmer than normal in across Arizona.