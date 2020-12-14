After a sunny but cool weekend, more of the same weather can be expected in this new week ahead.
Today, look for morning temperatures in the 40s to warm to the low 60s today under partly sunny skies. Breezy conditions can be expected in parts of the state with light snow as well in the high country, mainly north of Interstate 40. Little to no accumulation is expected.
After today's mostly dry cold front, we'll see a quiet few days ahead with slightly cooler temperatures during the morning hours. For Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, look for 30s across the Valley, with outlying areas dropping to the low 30s.
A slight warm up is expected midweek to the mid 60s but dry, sunny weather throughout the week ahead. A second cold front later this week brings another round of breezy and slightly cooler weather by the end of the workweek. A warm-up to near 70 looks likely by the end of the weekend.