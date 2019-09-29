Phoenix will experience clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Sunday.
It will be a dry day as the monsoon comes to an end on Monday, making it the 5th-driest monsoon on record.
Expect a high of 89 degrees Sunday with a light breeze as a low pressure system passes by up north.
The High Country will experience even windier conditions, with gusts up to 40 and 45 mph.
Tonight, Phoenix will have clear skies and a low of 65 degrees.
For the rest of the week, expect below average temperatures and clear skies.