The limited rain we saw Tuesday has moved out of the area.
Plan on a much warmer day for your Wednesday in Phoenix.
Temps will climb to around 94 degrees today in the valley with plenty of sunshine.
High pressure will continue to build into the region for the end of the week.
We are still on track to hit our first 100-degree day of the year by Friday.
Temps back off for your weekend with highs in the upper and mid 90's.
