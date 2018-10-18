Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the remainder of the work week before a low pressure system brings scattered showers back to Arizona this weekend.
Afternoon high temperatures will be back to near normal levels Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon as an area of low pressure that brought unsettled weather with rain and snow to the state tracks northeast away from Arizona.
Winds will be breezy at times through Thursday afternoon from the Valley to the high country.
By Saturday, another trough of low pressure moving from the southern California coast towards the Great Basin will draw moisture back into Arizona. This will bring clouds and rain chances to the Valley both Saturday and Sunday. Significant rain is not expected. Valley rainfall totals are likely to be around a tenth of an inch.
This system will be pretty warm, so snow levels will be high, at around 11,000 feet. Thunderstorms will be possible as well.
Conditions look to dry out for the Valley next week, but remain unsettled in the high country.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 81 Thursday afternoon with a low of 63 under clear skies Thursday night. For Friday, sunshine returns with a high of 86. By Saturday and Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies with a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and highs in the mid 80s.
