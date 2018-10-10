Another nice day is ahead in Phoenix!
Sunny and pleasant today in the Valley with a forecast high of 84 degrees.
Rain chances begin tonight and are in the forecast for the next 7 days thanks to several areas of low pressure that will move through the West.
Below average high temperatures in the low 80s are expected for the next 7 days as well.
Hurricane Sergio has weakened to a tropical storm and will push by to the south of Arizona over the next few days.
Hurricane Michael has strengthened to a category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle today as a major hurricane.
