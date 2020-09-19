A strong ridge of high pressure that brought us record temperatures during this past week has weakened, allowing temperatures to come down slightly.
This trend is forecast to continue over the next couple of days as a trough of low pressure pushes by to the north of us.
Look for clear skies with occasional periods of smoke, making for hazy conditions over the next 24 hours across Arizona.
Temperatures will once again peak near 105 degrees on Sunday, which is about 6 degrees above normal for the Phoenix area this time of year.
Temperatures will drop another degree or two by Monday and Tuesday. Lows will stay in the 70s.
No rain is expected in the Valley, but there's a slight chance of a few isolated storms in the high country Monday and Tuesday.
By the end of next week, high pressure looks to strengthen again, forcing temperatures to rise a few degrees once more.