We're done with rain chances for the Valley, at least for the next five days, as the low pressure system that helped stir up our severe weather exits to the east.
Behind this system, a drier air mass from the west will help drop humidity levels each day through early next week.
Windy conditions are expected in the Colorado River Valley today, then spreading into northern and eastern Arizona tomorrow as another weather system from the Pacific Northwest approaches the area. Wind Advisories are in effect this weekend for southwest wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible in the high country.
Afternoon highs will remain a few degrees cooler than normal.
By the end of next week, small chances for showers return to the forecast, but confidence is low on that right now.
For Phoenix today, sunshine with a high of 92 and a low of 71. A mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 88 and a low of 67. Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s next week with morning lows in the upper 60s. Skies will be generally sunny. The normal high for this time of the year is about 96.
So with no rain expected this weekend, it appears Monsoon 2019, which ends Monday, will have produced only .66” of rain at Sky Harbor Airport. That’s going to make it the 5th driest monsoon on record here.