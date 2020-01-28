A storm system just beginning to make its way into northwest Arizona is going to bring cooler temperatures, some windy conditions and a few rain/snow showers to the state on Wednesday. Most of the precipitation chances are centered in northern and eastern Arizona. But late Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours before sunset, we have a slight chance to see a few showers move into the Valley from the north. Put the chance at 20% for areas north of the Carefree Highway. About 10% for areas north of the Loop 101. If our neighborhood gets any rain, it will be light.
It will also be windy Wednesday along the Colorado River in western Arizona. Wind advisories are posted and we expect gusts well into the 40 mile an hour range in western AZ. Around the Valley, peak wind gusts will probably be in the mid-20 mph range.
As far as temperatures go, look for highs in the upper-60s on Wednesday but back into the low-70s on Thursday, the first round of the Phoenix Open at TPC in Scottsdale. By the weekend, we’ll see temperatures continue to warm. On Saturday, expect highs in the mid-70s. On Sunday, we’ll be in the upper-70s. By the way, we haven’t had an 80 degree high so far this year. Seems unusual but the average first 80 for Phoenix is February 3rd. Although we’ve seem 80s on the first day of the year.