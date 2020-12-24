It was a rather cool day in the Valley on Thursday, beginning with a low of 38 degrees. Then temperatures struggled to get to the 60-degree mark.
That’s below average for this time of year. It was also mostly cloudy throughout the day and breezy at times. Those clouds will begin to clear overnight, and we expect tomorrow to be mostly sunny and warm with a high near 70.
The weather pattern will stay rather unchanged for the rest of the holiday weekend as highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to also be around the 70-degree mark. However, a rather strong but dry storm system is beginning to build toward Arizona from the Pacific. That storm will bring significant changes next week.
By Monday, we’ll be seeing much cooler temperatures statewide and chances for scattered rain and snow showers in northern Arizona. By Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy conditions statewide with a 30% chance for scattered showers around metro Phoenix. Right now, the precipitation looks rather weak for the whole state. Perhaps we’ll see up to one-half an inch of rain/snow in some mountain locales, but in the Valley, we’ll be lucky to get any measurable rain. Right now, it looks like folks who live in the northern and eastern parts of the Valley will get the best chance for any rain of substance.
Highs on Monday in Phoenix will drop into the low-60s. And by Tuesday of next week, highs will only be in the mid-50s.