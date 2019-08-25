Sunny, humid and seasonably hot weather continues for part two of the weekend, with much of Arizona likely staying void of any storms.
The exception will be in the White Mountains and across southeastern Arizona, where we may see isolated storms late this afternoon and evening.
Drier air begins to move into the region Monday as high pressure shifts over the Desert Southwest. This set up will suppress storms and heat temperatures up.
The Valley will likely see highs around 110 or greater Tuesday and Wednesday, with some records being challenged in the high country.
Some moisture will pump back into the state Thursday as high pressure slightly shifts its position. This will allow temperatures to come back down a few degrees, but forecast models are backing off of storm chances for the Valley. We'll keep you updated.
For Phoenix today, look for mostly sunny skies and high humidity with a high of 104 and a low of 86. A mostly sunny Monday with a high of 108. Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs at 111 and 110.