Another hot one here in the valley, and no sign of storms. Today's high will be above 110 again this afternoon. That is 21 days above 110 this summer, on average we have 18 days above 110 in the summer.
The highs will be 113 tomorrow and 111 on Friday, the National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning thru Friday as well.
The weekend will be slightly cooler with high temps falling to around 108 on Saturday.
But next week the heat returns again with highs climbing to around 112 degrees by Tuesday.
Stay cool!
