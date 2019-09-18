Get ready for a nice morning stepping out the door in Phoenix this morning.
Temps are in the 70s in many Valley locations.
We will climb to around 101 later this afternoon with dry conditions.
Phoenix will stay dry as we get going into the weekend with high temps dipping just a bit.
We will be keeping our eyes on next week as a strong trough could develop over the state.
Forecast models indicate this trough could team up with tropical moisture and bring the chance for heavy rain.
Stay tuned and have a great day!