(Arizona's Weather Authority) -- With temperatures each day in the Phoenix are expected to be somewhere between 108 and 116 degrees, we have a chance to set some new daily and monthly records. These temps will be the hottest we've seen so far this year.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Valley from Friday morning through Monday night. The rest of Arizona is under an Excessive Heart Warning from Saturday morning through Monday night.
A strong ridge of high pressure has set up over the desert southwest and it's not expected to budge for several days. Dry westerly flow continues to keep monsoon moisture far to our east, which means we are not tracking any rain for the next seven days.
Fire danger remains high across our state, with humidity levels at or below 10%, dry gusty winds, and excessive heat.
Use caution in this extreme heat. Be sure to take it easy outside and drink plenty of water.