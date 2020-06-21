High pressure building back in will be the driving force behind climbing temperatures that are expected to peak Wednesday and Thursday.
Metro Phoenix, we'll see highs of 111-112 both of those days.
In the high country, afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s in Flagstaff, to near 100 in places like Sedona.
No real monsoon storm action is expected this week, although there might be enough mid level moisture for the White Mountains to see isolated, dry thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.
Occasional gusty winds will kick up out of the southwest at speeds of 20 to 25 mph starting Monday afternoon in the higher elevations north and east of the Valley.
Smoke from the Bush Fire will likely be visible most mornings from Fountain Hills, the north Valley and eventually spreading to Payson, the Mogollon Rim, Heber-Overgaard and Show Low.