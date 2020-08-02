The hazy sky today is from wildfire smoke from the Apple fire in riverside county, CA.
Dry, westerly flow is pushing drier air into the mid-levels of the atmosphere, which dropped dew points from the 60s to the 50s this afternoon. This will lead to limited thunderstorm development over our mountains in Arizona. This trend will lead to storms mainly confined to the White Mountains through Tuesday.
Nonetheless, HEAT remains the main weather story for the next few days. Afternoon temperatures will remain above 110 Monday and Tuesday and then come down a few degrees, with highs below 110 Wednesday through Friday, but still hotter than average for this time of the year.
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for the Phoenix metro and our southern deserts until 8 p.m. Monday. That warning may be extended to Tuesday. Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect for the mountains, below 5,000 feet.
As high-pressure shifts to the east move toward New Mexico, monsoon moisture from the Gulf will start to deepen in Arizona.
This will bring an increase in storms to the mountains Wednesday and Thursday, but conditions look to remain quiet across the Valley. Only a 10% chance for showers Late Wednesday night and again starting Thursday afternoon.
If you're keeping track, we've so far had 29 days this year with highs in Phoenix at 110 or greater. Average in a year is 19. The most is 33.
This morning will also be our 18th day for the year with morning lows in the 90s. That's the most ever recorded for a given year in Phoenix.