High pressure remains the dominate weather maker for the desert southwest this weekend.
Temperatures in the valley will remain at the 110 plus mark for a few more days before a bit of a cool down begins.
Showers and T-storms will remain north and east of the valley through the weekend. Strong winds, lightning and brief heavy downpours will occur with these storms.
For the valley hot and dry weather all week. Temperatures will be back to normal aka 106 to 107 by Tuesday.
