Temperatures in the 80s are expected again on Tuesday as a weak weather system passes by the state. However, the system is going to kick up the winds in southeast Arizona. That, coupled with recent dryness, has resulted in a fire weather watch issued for the southeast corner of the state. No rain is expected as that system passes through.
By Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will build in from the Pacific and its going to warm us up very quickly. For sure, we’re going to get our first 90-degree temperatures of the year by Wednesday. And perhaps, we’ll see our first triple digit readings Sunday or early next week around metro Phoenix. So the heat has held off, but seems to be coming quickly.
As you know, we’re well past the “average” first 90-degree reading for Phoenix. That normally occurs on March 31st. But if we get to 100 in the next week, that will be “early.” The average first 100 occurs on May 12th. That’s the all-time average with years dating back to 1896. But the last 30 years, the first 100 has averaged May 2nd.