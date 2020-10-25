A fall storm system moves through the west today, bringing rain, snow, wind, and a huge blast of cold air.
Morning temperatures across the Valley were in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Virga and a few sprinkles are possible with the clouds streaming in from the west.
Winds are expected to pick up today across Arizona, with a Wind Advisory in effect starting at 9 a.m. in the high country, including the Flagstaff area. Look or southwesterly winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour, gusting to 55 miles per hour. Blowing dust is possible statewide today, including in the Valley, where winds should be near 15-25 miles per hour by this afternoon. Fire danger will be high statewide.
An area of low pressure and associated cold front will begin to make its trek into Arizona Sunday night through potentially Tuesday.
For the Valley, rain chances are at 10 percent overnight tonight through Monday evening.
Rainfall totals will be low in the Valley, and not everyone will get rain, but those who do may see up to a quarter inch.
In the mountains, rainfall totals will range from 0.50" to 1.50, mainly in Eastern Arizona.
In the mountains, snow is possible above 6000 feet starting late Sunday night, continuing through Monday and into early Tuesday.
Accumulations of one to three inches are possible between 6500 feet and 8000 feet, with elevations above 8000 feet potentially seeing three to six inches of snow.
The bulk of this snow will fall on Monday but could linger into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will take a dramatic drop as the cold front sweeps through between Sunday and Monday.
The Valley will see highs near 86 degrees today, falling to just 68 degrees on Monday!
Morning lows in the Valley in the 60s Sunday morning will drop to the 50s for Monday morning and then into the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings!
Highs across the mountains will also drop about 15 to 20 degrees between Saturday and Monday, with hard freezes expected for most of Arizona Monday night and Tuesday morning above 4000 feet.
Conditions should dry out across the state by late Tuesday, and that cool air will remain in place through Wednesday.
In the Valley, highs will rise back to the 80s by Thursday and continue on that trend through next weekend. On Halloween, look for a high of 88 degrees, with trick-or-treat temperatures in the 70s.