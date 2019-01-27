Another day of gorgeous weather is expected across Arizona as high pressure remains in control of the region.
In the Valley, skies will be mostly sunny, but a weak disturbance will push high clouds into the area Sunday afternoon and evening.
In the high country, winds will be much lighter in comparison to Saturday and afternoon highs will be about ten degrees warmer than normal.
For next week, another disturbance will brush through northern Arizona Monday evening through Tuesday. This will thicken up clouds and kick up winds. Despite the clouds, highs will remain warmer than normal.
For now, the forecast remains dry and warm for the remainder of the week and into next weekend, but some forecast models are trying to depict an area of low pressure moving through the state Thursday evening and another one on Saturday. Since there isn't much agreement between the forecast models, we'll keep Valley rain chances out of the forecast for now, and just a slight chance of rain and snow showers for the high country.
In Phoenix, look for a high of 74 Sunday under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, with a low tonight of 45. For Monday, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 74. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 73. Highs remain in the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Saturday with lows in the 40s and 50s.