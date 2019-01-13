In the Valley, overnight rainfall totals ranged from a few-one hundredths to about a third of an inch. In the high country, snowfall totals range anywhere from about 1-4 inches in Flagstaff to 6-11 inches in Show Low.
Conditions dry out Monday before another low pressure system brings more Valley rain and high country snow late Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Snow levels with this one could drop to 4000 feet with a few inches expected.
The bulk of the rain for the Valley will come on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will range from about a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch.
The forecast for the next storm which is expected for Thursday and Friday is a bit tricky at the moment. Reason why....as of right now, forecast models are not in agreement, as to timing and amount of moisture the system will bring into Arizona.
So for now we will keep a 20% chance for storm activity for Thursday and Friday in the forecast. Of course we will continue to track the storm and update the forecast as new information comes in.
Next weekend we will dry out and warm up Saturday and Sunday.