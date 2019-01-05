Clouds increase from subtropical moisture streaming into Arizona throughout the day today. It's all ahead of the storm that will move in tonight and bring rain to the valley and snow to northern Arizona.
In the Valley, scattered showers should begin just after 7pm and widespread showers are likely after 11 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will range from a tenth to a half inch.
Along the Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau and White Mountains, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 5 p.m. Sunday. During this time, travel in the high country will be treacherous. Snow levels will be down to about 5500 feet. Flagstaff could see four to eight inches of snow, with Williams at five to nine inches, Forest Lakes at seven to 11 inches, Heber at thee to five inches, Show Low at one to three inches, Prescott at one to two inches and Pinetop at four to six inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place now through Sunday at 5pm above 5000 feet.
Temperatures take a tumble Sunday before drying and warming takes place Monday.
Yet another drier and weaker storm will impact Arizona Wednesday night through Thursday with a slight chance of showers and another cool down.