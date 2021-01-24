Two storms are tracking through Arizona today through Tuesday, producing Valley rain, thunderstorms, wind, mountain snow and cold temperatures.
The first of the two storms will bring about 0.10" to 0.25" of rain for the Valley today.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Valley this morning should ease up late this afternoon or early this evening.
Snow levels today will drop to about 4000 feet, with Flagstaff picking up about 3 to 5" inches of snow through this evening.
Prescott and Payson could see 1 to 3" of snow today, with Pinetop and Forest Lakes at about 4 to 8".
There will be a lull in the rain and snow late tonight through early tomorrow morning before the second storm hits Arizona late Monday morning through Tuesday.
This second storm will be powerful and dangerous for the high country.
Travel is discouraged in the mountains during this time period, as many communities will pick up one to two feet of snow with white out conditions.
Snow levels by Monday night will drop to as low as 2500 feet.
Snowfall totals from Monday through Tuesday will range from 14 to 20" for Flagstaff, 15 to 25" for Payson, 6 to 16" for Sedona, 7 to 16" for Show Low, 18 to 28" for Forest Lakes, 10 to 20" for Pinetop and 2 to 4" for Globe.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect above 4500 feet until 5 a.m. Monday.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 4000 feet from 5 a.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms will pick up again in the Valley late Monday morning through Monday evening.
Small hail and damaging winds, along with brief heavy downpours will be possible with thunderstorm development.
The Valley looks to pick up an addition 0.25" to 0.50" of rain Monday.
Showers will still be possible through Tuesday morning.
There's the potential that snow will fall in the foothills of Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree, although little to no accumulation is expected.
A few flurries also can't be ruled out in some Metro Phoenix areas.
After this second storm moves out, fog will form in the Valley. That may happen as early as Tuesday morning and again Wednesday.
Temperatures around the Valley will start off in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, then only rise to the low 50s.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s.
Another storm looks to hit Arizona on Friday.