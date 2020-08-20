Plan on morning thunderstorms in parts of the Valley on your Thursday.
Later this afternoon we could see another around, with about a 20% chance in Phoenix.
Highs today will be around 112 degrees. Friday will hold a chance for storms too with slightly cooler temps.
Moisture from Hurricane Genevieve will surge toward Arizona, giving us more fuel for storms in the state.
Highs for Friday and heading into the weekend will hover around 108 degrees with linger storm chances.
The best shot will be in the mountains.
I hope you get rain and stay cool!