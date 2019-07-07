Hot and dry, as we continue to wait for any sign of the Monsoon in the Valley.
Isolated storms in eastern Arizona continue, tonight with most of the moisture moving out of Arizona by Monday afternoon.
Storms should stay out of the Valley, with only outflow winds moving in this afternoon and evening.
Meanwhile, a trough to the northwest will help drop temperatures a few degrees Monday and Tuesday, as well as dry out the state, before high pressure strengthens over the region by the end of the week.
The Valley will quickly heat up again as highs rise between 110 to 115 Wednesday through Saturday. This high pressure will also import monsoon moisture into the state again, so thunderstorms will fire off once more in eastern and southeastern Arizona. There's a slim chance some of that activity may move into the Valley.
We'll keep tracking everything this week and see how things develop, stay tuned for updates!