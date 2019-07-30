PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms formed southeast of the Phoenix area and rolled into Queen Creek Tuesday afternoon. Gilbert and then east Mesa saw some heavy rainfall.
According to the Salt River Project, about 4,000 customers are without power in the East Valley.
[RELATED: Click here for rainfall totals]
More than 2,300 APS customers are without power, the utility said.
The storm also sparked flight delays at Sky Harbor International Airport. As of 5:45 p.m. 17 delays were reported -- two departures and 15 arrivals.
AJ and Gold Canyon are among the areas under a Flash Flood Warning that lasts until 8:30 p.m.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Phoenix metro area and much of southern Arizona until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Parts of the southern Valley are under a blowing dust advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Expect cooler weather tomorrow. After Wednesday we will start to dry out and warm up. Highs on Friday will climb to 105 degrees.
[PHOTOS: East Valley rain moving west in Arizona]