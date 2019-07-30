The potential for thunderstorms increases this afternoon and evening. We are already seeing storms in southern Arizona and up in the high country.
The threat today will be dust, lightning, rain and some gusty winds. A lot of the models are indicating that storms will roll in around 6 this evening, it won't be a wash out we will see up to a quarter of an inch in some areas.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch until 1 AM Wednesday.
The good news is highs today will near average, even cooler weather ahead for tomorrow. After Wednesday we will start to dry out and warm up. Highs on Friday will climb to 105 degrees.
Have a great day.