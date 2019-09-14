Storms developing in the East Valley, blowing dust advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10 p.m. for the Valley, along with a blowing dust advisory until 8 p.m.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is potential for severe weather later tonight.

A few light sprinkles came down in parts of the east Valley and moved through central Phoenix this morning. The rain dried out during the late morning, early afternoon.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Weather Authority]

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in parts of Arizona until 10 p.m. A blowing dust advisory has also been issued until 8 p.m. 

Some light rain also pushed through the Astras and Superstitions and in Apache Junction.

As we head to the evening, storm chance will possibly increase. Severe weather conditions could come in the form of likely damaging winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, tree fires or moderate isolated flooding.

The fuel for severe weather later today would be from the thunderstorm complex moving through northern Mexico into southeastern Arizona.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you