The Valley was hit hard by late afternoon storms that brought hail, lightning, heavy downpours and a dust storm, all within a matter of an hour Tuesday.
The storms will weaken as we head into our overnight hours allowing us to dry out.
Remember if you see a flooded roadway – turn around don’t drown!
Much calmer conditions are expected for the rest of the week. The sunshine will return warming up our afternoons.
By this weekend we’ll see temperatures in the 90s – hopefully for the last time.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
