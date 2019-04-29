A storm system moving through Arizona on Monday brought scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the state, mainly in northern Arizona.
Around the Valley, although it was cloudy throughout much of the day, we saw just light rain and sprinkles. Skies should clear overnight and a warming trend will start for the rest of the week.
While highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 80s, by the time we get to Thursday and the weekend we’re looking at highs in the mid- to upper 90s.
May begins on Wednesday and the latest 30-day outlook calls for dry conditions, typical for May, and mainly seasonal temperatures.