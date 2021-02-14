A storm system is tracking through eastern Arizona and out of our state today.
Snow showers will continue to fall across the White Mountains and mountains of northeastern Arizona until this evening.
An addition 2 to 4" of snow is possible for these areas above 6000 feet, where Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until 5 p.m. today.
In the Valley, mostly cloudy skies early morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Occasionally breezy winds will persist through the day, out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.
We'll hit a high of around 67 today in Metro Phoenix.
Behind this storm, cool air will settle in, and Valley lows Monday morning will start off in the upper 30s and low 40s.
We'll rebound to the mid and upper 60s Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, another winter storm will track into Arizona from the northwest.
This one will be mainly a snowmaker for the high country, with roughly 3 to 6" of snow for the White Mountains, and 1 to 2" of snow for the Kaibab Plateau and the Flagstaff areas.
There's only a slight chance for a shower in the Valley Tuesday. The bigger impacts from this storm for Metro Phoenix will be another shot of cool air and gusty winds.
By the end of the week, drying and warming will take place. We could hit the upper 70s next weekend and the following week could include the 80s.
Bottom line, if you enjoy the cooler temps, enjoy them while you can.