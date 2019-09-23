PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first of the rain has begun to hit the Valley in a storm that's expected to bring strong wind, hail and flooding.
We're seeing flooded roads in Apache Junction near U.S. 60 and Ironwood and a wash is overflowing near University and Meridian.
Superstition Fire and Medical crews rescued a mother and small child from a stranded vehicle in the area.
This was the fifth water rescue in Apache Junction so far this morning.
If you see that a road is flooded DO NOT try to cross. Make your way around to stay safe. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
We're also seeing rain in the Tolleson area as well as the East Valley, including Chandler all the way out to Apache Junction.
The storm is expected to last through Monday and possibly into Tuesday with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of the state, including the Valley, from 5 a.m. today until 11 a.m. tomorrow.
Rainfall totals could approach an inch or more in the Valley, with higher amounts north and east of town.
Strong storms with large hail and damaging winds are possible this afternoon and evening, with rain and storm chances continuing into Tuesday as well.
Today is also the first day of fall.
A little before 2:00 p.m., Phoenix's National Weather Service said Buckeye will get smacked with a dust storm coming from both sides. Its advised people to be safe because it could be dangerous.
A dust storm warning is in effect until 2:45 PM MST for . pic.twitter.com/Ap0BE0Q4Y7— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 23, 2019
Visibility down to zero in spots, especially along route 85 in Buckeye. #azwx https://t.co/rOl4c4Cz6V— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 23, 2019
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on rainfall and all things weather.
#Breaking SFMD crews have just rescued a mother and her small child from a flooded wash in the area of McKellips & Main Dr. This is the fifth water rescue call this morning in Apache Junction. pic.twitter.com/nvgPICnK1D— SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) September 23, 2019