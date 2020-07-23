Plan on a chance for rain this morning and again this afternoon.
The Valley has about a 30% chance to see afternoon storms start. Highs will be a bit cooler today, dropping down to around 102 degrees.
Storm chances continue into Friday morning and afternoon. Highs continue to drop to around 100 for the high on Friday.
Any storm that does develop could produce deadly lightning, damaging winds and dangerous flooding.
Flooding will be a concern too around areas that recently saw wildfires. Use caution. The weekend holds some rain chances, but the trend will be to dry things out.
The mild air sticks around for Saturday with highs below normal around 100 degrees.