Are you ready?!
Tuesday could be the day we get a good shot at monsoon thunderstorms moving into the Valley later this afternoon.
Highs today will be cooler compared to Monday when we hit 110 degrees.
We've seen a nice surge of moisture into Southern Arizona which will help fuel storms.
Storms will first develop to the east and southeast of Phoenix and try to move into town later today.
The threats today will be dust storms, lightning, rain and some gusty winds.
Wednesday storm chances will remain and we will also see very 'cool' temps for this time of year.
Highs on Wednesday will only climb to around 97 degree with plenty of cloud cover.
For the rest of the week we will start to dry out and warm up.
Highs on Friday will climb to 105 degrees.
Have a great day and be safe!