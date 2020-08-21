Monsoon 2020 finally gave us a little kick around the Valley Thursday night with the airport received up to 1 inch of rain. Many other locations got more. Also, winds gusted over 50 miles an hour and all over town we saw big trees down, sometimes taking cars, power lines and parts of houses with them. We don’t anticipate any thunderstorms around the Valley on Friday night but for the weekend, we could see afternoon or evening storms both Saturday and Sunday. Most of that is because of moisture from what once was Hurricane Genevieve.
Temperatures for the weekend will top out in the 105-degree range. That’s about normal for this time of year. But then next week, we’re going to shoot up above 110 again for Monday through Friday. An Excessive Heat Watch has already been issued by the local National Weather Service for Monday through Thursday.
With Thursday night’s rain, the official monsoon total for metro Phoenix is 1 inch of rain so far. The good news about that is it already beats last year’s pathetic monsoon when we only got .66” inch of rain for the entire season. That ranked the year in the worst 10 in terms of rain received. So we can only hope as we continue into September and, perhaps, we tap into more sub-tropical moisture, that we get our monsoon ramped up.