Extreme temperatures make a comeback to the Valley of the Sun this week, prompting new Excessive Heat Warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service.
Those warnings are in effect Monday morning through Friday evening for Metro Phoenix.
High pressure strengthening across the region will allow daytime highs to flirt with 110-territory today for Phoenix, then close to 115 by Monday.
Afternoon highs will remain above 110 throughout the week, with lows near 90 degrees.
High dew points in the mid 60s are still present today around the Valley, but the moisture surge experienced on Saturday has seemed to taper off.
In terms of storms, we expect to see those first develop across northwest Arizona, the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains around noon Sunday and continue into the evening hours.
The general storm motion will be to the west and southwest.
There's enough instability present for storms in the higher terrain tracking to the Valley to kick out strong outflows that have the potential to develop new thunderstorms in the Metro Phoenix area later tonight, likely after 8 p.m.
There's also the potential for gusty winds and blowing dust to develop in susceptible areas of Pinal and Maricopa Counties.
The main hazards with thunderstorm development will be lots of lightning, strong winds, localized flooding from heavy downpours and small hail.
For Monday through Wednesday, storms are expected each afternoon and evening across the higher terrain, with storm activity decreasing Thursday and Friday.
In the Valley, storm chances are slim Monday through Wednesday, and they will evolve each day depending on storm activity the night before and subsequent atmospheric conditions the day after.