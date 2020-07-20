Cloud cover, virga (rain that evaporates before it hits the ground), and sprinkles are possible this morning before a dry and warm afternoon topping out near 109 degrees.
Monsoon thunderstorms are possible in the higher elevations today, but storms are unlikely in the Valley today and tomorrow. Storm chances increase for the Valley later this week as monsoon moisture surges into the state from the south. Storm chances are at about 20-30% Wednesday night through Saturday.
Temperatures will also come back to near normal or even below average at times, but humidity will increase. Expect highs of near 101 by the weekend. Overnight lows this week should bottom out in the mid to upper 80s.