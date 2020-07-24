PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Storms are firing off across parts of Arizona, with decent chances for isolated to scattered storms in the Valley through tonight.
Earlier today, a small tornado touched down just before 11 a.m. east of Kingman. A Tornado Warning was issued. There have not been any reports of damage.
While the strongest storms are in the mountains, there is the potential to have a few strong storms in the Valley.
The main threats with these storms would be lightning, heavy downpours that may lead to flooding, gusty winds and blowing dust. Hail is a potential threat in the mountains.
The best chances for storms in the Valley this evening look to be in the east and northeast portions of Metro Phoenix, although a shower or storm can't be ruled out in the central or west Valley.
There is also a chance for showers or isolated storms to linger into early Saturday morning.
Storm chances for the Valley this evening are between 30 and 40 percent. Storm chances drop to 20 percent on Saturday and 10 percent on Sunday.
Otherwise, look for partly to mostly sunny skies.
In the mountains, storm chances this weekend will be between 60 and 30 percent.
Low temperatures will be in the 80s around the Valley, with highs around 102 Saturday, 105 Sunday and 107 Monday.