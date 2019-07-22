It finally looks like we have a decent chance to see some monsoon weather around the Valley the next couple of days. A surge of moisture into the state has increased the chances for thunderstorms. And for the Valley, that’s also increased the chance for a dust storm.
We’ve got about a 30% chance for a dust storm and/or a thunderstorm tonight around metro Phoenix, especially in the southeast Valley. We’ll also have a decent chance for PM storms on Tuesday and just a slight chance for rain Wednesday. After that, we dry out and heat up.
Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the 105 degree range. However, by the weekend, we’re looking at highs ranging from 110-114 degrees. And the chance for storms is minimal.