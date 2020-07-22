Another hot day is ahead in Phoenix. Temperatures will start out warm in the upper 80's and climb to around 108 degrees later this afternoon.
There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm later today. We will see a better push of moisture into the state for Thursday and beyond.
This will bring our storm chances up a bit in the Valley to around 30% for Thursday and Friday.
Highs will start to fall too, topping out around 104 for Thursday. We will hold onto storm chances for Saturday, but we should stay dry for Sunday in Phoenix.
Temps fall even more down to 99 degrees by the weekend!