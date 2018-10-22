Isolated showers and thunderstorms contimue across Arizona as an area of low pressure across the region.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue across Arizona this morning as an area of low pressure sits across our region.  A 20% chance for more rain and storms continues today, with a chance for more hail as well.  The weekend brought severe weather to parts of Arizona, including large hail and even a tornado. 

[VIDEO: NWS: Tornado spotted near Winslow]

The same low-pressure system will influence our weather pattern through tomorrow, with storm chances continuing in the Valley through Tuesday evening. 

By Wednesday, dry weather moves in, and a ridge of high pressure builds into the region towards the end of the week, warming temperatures once again to near 90 in the Valley by next weekend.  Today, look for a high of 86 degrees. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Good Morning Arizona Meteorologist

Recommended for you

(1) comment

gouchr
gouchr

Still need to show air quality though..

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.