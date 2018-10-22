Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue across Arizona this morning as an area of low pressure sits across our region. A 20% chance for more rain and storms continues today, with a chance for more hail as well. The weekend brought severe weather to parts of Arizona, including large hail and even a tornado.
[VIDEO: NWS: Tornado spotted near Winslow]
The same low-pressure system will influence our weather pattern through tomorrow, with storm chances continuing in the Valley through Tuesday evening.
By Wednesday, dry weather moves in, and a ridge of high pressure builds into the region towards the end of the week, warming temperatures once again to near 90 in the Valley by next weekend. Today, look for a high of 86 degrees.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
