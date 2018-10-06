We’ve seen heavy rain today, even flooding for parts of Metro Phoenix as a trough of low pressure sweeps across the west.
As the evening progresses, the storms will become more isolated, but rain chances remain in the forecast through Monday. When all is said and done, rainfall totals will range from .25" to 1.50" around the Valley.
Meanwhile, the high country had it’s first snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service reports about an inch in Bellemont and about two inches in Williams. Snow levels will drop to about 7000 feet through Monday. Two to eight inches of snow are possible above 8500 feet through Monday.
Temperatures behind this storm system will take a dive, with highs about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal Sunday through next week. Conditions will dry out but remain cool Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast models indicate remnants of hurricane Sergio, currently churning in the eastern Pacific, may bring another .25" to .50" of rain to the Valley Thursday and Friday.
For Phoenix, look for a high of 77 on Monday, with a 30 percent chance of rain. Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.