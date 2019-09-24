More rain and thunderstorms are likely today, especially during the morning hours across Arizona.
A Flash Flood Watch continues for much of the state, including the Valley, until 11am.
Look for mostly cloudy skies today and a high of 90 degrees. There's a 30% chance for storms in the Valley again this afternoon and evening.
The low pressure system slowly moving through our region will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast through Thursday of this week before drier weather returns for Friday and the weekend.