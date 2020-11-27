NORTHERN ARIZONA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm brought some light snow to northern Arizona the morning after Thanksgiving.
The weak storm system is moving across Arizona this morning, bringing light snow to high country spots. The snow should taper off for most spots by midday, but could hang on later into the afternoon in eastern Arizona.
This morning, the center of the low pressure system is over Payson, and the storm will track east throughout the day, leading to breezy conditions and cooler temperatures.
Arizona's Family viewers sent in photos of the snowfall from all over the high country including Flagstaff, Williams, Prescott, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, St. Johns and Eagar.
