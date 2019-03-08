A weak storm will kick up winds, drop temperatures and bring scattered rain and snow showers to the high country Friday.
In the Valley, west-southwest winds will hit speeds of 15 to 25 mph. Stronger wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible in the high country. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the eastern third of Arizona from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.
Snow levels will drop to 7000 ft. Friday morning, and 6000 ft. Friday afternoon. One to two inches of snow is possible for the higher elevations above 6000 ft. through Friday evening.
The Valley will see mostly sunny skies with cooler afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Valley highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A second storm will move into Arizona Sunday night through Tuesday. This will drop temperatures again and drop rain in the Valley with snow in the high country. The valley could pick up around a quarter to half inch of rain during this time period. Snow levels will drop to about 5000 ft.
A third storm may impact our state Wednesday. This one might be colder and wetter. Stay tuned for details in the coming days.
In Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies and breezy winds Friday with a high of 67 and a low of 45. For Saturday, partly sunny with a high of 68 and a low of 47. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 72 and a low of 51. Rain chances return to the forecast Monday at 50 percent with a high of 66.