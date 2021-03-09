Very windy conditions on this Tuesday night with gusts out of the Southwest up to 35 mph and higher in some of the Valley wind-prone spots. Much cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday night. We will drop from lows in the 60s to lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Sunny, cooler and breezy on Wednesday with another round of windy conditions in the afternoon, evening hours. A few light showers are possible but nothing measurable.
Look for even cooler weather Thursday and Friday with rain chances increasing overnight Thursday and into Friday. Rain is expected once again to be on the light side as the bulk of the moisture stays to the north of the Valley. Amounts will be in the tenth of an inch or less, more in the upper elevation areas north and east of the Valley. Look for a slight warm-up this weekend!