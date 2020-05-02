For Sunday afternoon temperatures should remain a bit "cooler" once again.
The strong ridge of high pressure continues to weaken a bit as a low pressure system tracks north of the state. So afternoon highs will still be about 10 degrees above normal but the valley should see Sunday's temperatures in the upper 90s.
For next week, expect another heat wave with highs back to triple-digits by Monday.
The hottest days next week look to be Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures range from 105 to 108 around the Valley.
By the end of the week, a storm system tracking through northern Mexico will send some moisture into southern Arizona. This may trigger a few thunderstorms through the southeast corner of the state and into the White Mountains.
In Phoenix, look for sunny skies with afternoon breezes and no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.