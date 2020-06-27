Hot, dry and windy weather continues for the next several days around the state.
Winds will be especially gusty Sunday and Monday statewide, relative humidity levels will be below 15 percent, so Red Flag Warnings have been issued for all of Arizona both days.
A trough digging south from the Pacific northwest will create a tightening pressure gradient Sunday and Monday.
This will be the driving force behind wind southwest gusts of 25 to 30 mph in the Valley and 40 to 50 mph in the mountains.
Temperatures will coo down each day as the system passes by. We could see upper 90s for Tuesday afternoon but that doesn't last long as we are looking at being back to 110 by the Fourth of July.
Looking ahead to next weekend, some forecast models are indicating high pressure will set up between Texas and New Mexico and will potentially import some monsoon moisture from the south into Arizona.